SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! The weather has been all over us this week between the heat advisories and severe thunderstorms. Today will be a relatively quiet and warm day.

Mostly sunny and warm Friday: Today should play out as a ‘normal’ summer day in the ArkLaTex. The early morning temperatures between 6-8 a.m. will be in the low to mid-70s. Sunny skies will warm our high temperatures into the mid-90s this afternoon, near average for the date. Humidity remains high but our heat index will likely be 100-102 degrees. There is no heat advisory today, but it will still be warm enough that you’ll want to do any strenuous outdoor work early in the morning. Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday forecast high temperatures

The front that brought scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday has completely washed out so we have lost our trigger for rain today. That said, the heat and humidity should be high enough that we may have a few spotty showers or storms develop in the mid to late afternoon. Most areas will be dry through this weekend with a slight chance of showers and storms returning Monday.

Futurecast updated every hour

Hot and dry weekend: High pressure will keep the ArkLaTex mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend and likely put the brakes on any chance for rainfall. Morning temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s, so the hours around sunrise are the ones that will be most comfortable for doing yard work or getting some recreation time in. Highs will be in the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Chance of rain Monday then the heat returns next week: We have another weak frontal boundary on the way Monday. The chance for rain doesn’t look as promising as it did a few days ago, but we will likely see isolated to scattered storms at some point Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s to begin the week but as high-pressure returns, Wednesday we will start to feel the temperatures push back to near 100 degrees.

Current drought conditions

Drought conditions worsen: A new drought update was issued yesterday and the moderate to severe drought continues to expand across the ArkLaTex. This has resulted in unseasonably warm summer temperatures and widespread burn bans.

Burn bans: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/current-arklatex-burn-bans/