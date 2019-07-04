Warm and humid 4th of July, with scattered rain and storms

Happy Fourth of July to everyone! While we await fireworks this evening, nature may throw a few of its own fireworks our way, as scattered thunderstorms will be possible today. The good news is most of this activity will end at sunset leaving local firework festivals in good shape in most areas.

This morning we are off to the familiar partly cloudy, warm and humid start with temperatures in the low and mid 70s. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon across east Texas and Louisiana, and rain/clouds may hold highs in the mid 80s north of I-20. If attending any of the festivals early be prepared for heat and stay hydrated .

Rain to the southwest is moving towards the ArkLaTex this morning, and it may impact some areas of Texas and Louisiana before the noon hour, including Shreveport/Bossier.

Current regional radar

The highest rain chances later today will shift north, with scattered storms possible mainly I-20 and north through northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. We are not in the severe weather outlook, but any storms will be capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning. Be aware of developing thunderstorms if you are out on area lakes and rivers today. You can download the NBC 6 weather app at the bottom of this article for radar updates. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

High pressure will begin to exert its grip on the region tomorrow and through the weekend. This will bring highs in the mid 90s and little chance for any rainfall Friday and Saturday. Heat index values will be between 100-105 degrees for much of the upcoming week. We will see very slight rain chances return Sunday through the middle of next week. This will be our only hope for relief from the afternoon heat.

7 day forecast

