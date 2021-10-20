Warm and humid air returns through the weekend, cool down next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm and humid weather pattern will take over today and continue for the next 7 days. It’s looking likely our next strong cold front will bring some temperature relief by the middle of next week.

If it’s any consolation, the morning temperatures will remain comfortable. We don’t have the same bite to the air this morning that we felt with temperatures in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, but today our early morning temperatures will be in the 50s making for pleasant weather for the first half of the day.

Warm and humid air will continue its slow build into the ArklaTex today with temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s this afternoon with an uptick in noticeable humidity. Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

There is a ‘cool front’ located north of the ArkLaTex, and this front along with the increase in humidity will bring scattered clouds today, but plenty of sunshine as well. I have left the chance of rain out of the forecast, but there is a very slight chance we could see some rain develop late tonight in Arkansas and Oklahoma as the front moves in.

This front unfortunately won’t be packing any cool air, but it will drop our humidity and clear our skies Thursday afternoon. Despite highs in the mid-80s tomorrow the drop in humidity should help the comfort level somewhat.

This warm weather will be sticking around through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be comfortable in the 60s through the weekend and into next week.

Our next Fall cold front that brings the hope for cooler afternoons will arrive next Wednesday. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms with this front, and we should enjoy temperatures falling into the 70s late next week.