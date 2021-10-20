Warm and humid air returns through the weekend, cool down next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm and humid weather pattern will take over today and continue for the next 7 days. It’s looking likely our next strong cold front will bring some temperature relief by the middle of next week.

If it’s any consolation, the morning temperatures will remain comfortable. We don’t have the same bite to the air this morning that we felt with temperatures in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, but today our early morning temperatures will be in the 50s making for pleasant weather for the first half of the day.

Warm and humid air will continue its slow build into the ArklaTex today with temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s this afternoon with an uptick in noticeable humidity. Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

There is a ‘cool front’ located north of the ArkLaTex, and this front along with the increase in humidity will bring scattered clouds today, but plenty of sunshine as well. I have left the chance of rain out of the forecast, but there is a very slight chance we could see some rain develop late tonight in Arkansas and Oklahoma as the front moves in.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

This front unfortunately won’t be packing any cool air, but it will drop our humidity and clear our skies Thursday afternoon. Despite highs in the mid-80s tomorrow the drop in humidity should help the comfort level somewhat.

This warm weather will be sticking around through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be comfortable in the 60s through the weekend and into next week.

Our next Fall cold front that brings the hope for cooler afternoons will arrive next Wednesday. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms with this front, and we should enjoy temperatures falling into the 70s late next week.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss