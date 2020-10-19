Warm and humid air to stick around through Friday; strong cold front could bring the coldest air of the season next week

Expect the warm and humid conditions to stick around for a few days with low rain chances. Two possible cold fronts in the week ahead will bring more normal temperatures and better rain chances.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were well above normal with highs in the low 70s over the northwest edge of the area to the middle 80s over the southeast. Look for the warm and humid air to spread more north for Tuesday. We will continue to see a chance for a few scattered showers Monday night. That rain chance will shift north during the night and will gradually end. Look for lows Monday night to settle into the low to middle 60s over all of the area. Tuesday will be a mainly dry and warm day for all of the ArkLaTex. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to middle 80s areawide.

We will likely stay warm and mainly dry through most of the workweek. The first of two cold fronts will enter the area Friday. This front likely won’t bring much rain, but it will bring some cooler temperatures for the weekend. Look for daytime highs this weekend to retreat to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will ease into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will likely see a better chance for rain as a stronger front moves into the area during the first of next week. Models vary on the possible timing of this front. It may take a while for it to completely move through. Consequently, we could see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms from late Monday through possibly next Wednesday. Models also vary greatly on just how much colder we will get behind this front. The coldest shows freezing temperatures possible. I doubt at this point that this scenario will be the final outcome as the majority of longer-range models show lows dipping into the 40s. Highs behind this second front will likely dip into the 50s & 60s. I will have more details in my live update Monday evening. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren