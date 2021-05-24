Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Warm and humid this week, with scattered rainfall in the forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance for a few scattered rain showers will be highest today across East Texas. Otherwise, it will be a humid, warm, and mostly cloudy day for all of us.

Starting out this Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We are also seeing some lightly scattered rain showers drifting up from the coast. Most of this rain is drying up before it can reach the ground, but you may see a shower hold together in Texas and Oklahoma.

An area of low pressure in south Texas will be moving north into the ArkLaTex today. This will keep a chance of scattered rain and a few isolated thunderstorms in the forecast, especially across east Texas and Oklahoma. It’s possible a few of these showers may impact Louisiana and Arkansas, but generally the further west you are the higher the chance for rain will be. No severe weather or heavy rain is expected. Any thunderstorms that develop may be capable of brief heavy rain in addition to an occasional lightning strike.

If you’re not seeing rain today it will be partly to mostly cloudy, and very warm. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees at sunrise, eventually warming into the low and mid-80s this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. These temperatures are typical for this time of the year, and we should have highs in the 80s all the way through Memorial Day weekend.

Monday forecast high temperatures

A cold front will stall just north of the ArkLaTex Tuesday and Wednesday. This means we won’t get the benefit of the cooler air with this front, but we will be close enough to it to see scattered rain and storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

We may see a break from the rain Thursday, but again this weekend a slow-moving front just north of us will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the region. It looks like a lot of rain on the 7-day forecast, but it won’t be. Rainfall accumulations will average less than an inch over the next 7 days. You should be able to squeeze in outdoor activities throughout the week, but at times you may be impacted by an occasional shower or thunderstorm.

