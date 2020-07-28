Warm and humid with a few afternoon storms Tuesday, the chance for rain increases Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We won’t see many changes to the weather pattern Tuesday, but clouds and a few afternoon thunderstorms will continue to keep our high temperatures below normal.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s early in the morning, with a few areas of patchy fog through the morning commute. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy from sunrise until noon. The amount of cloud cover and some scattered rainfall will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, a few degrees below normal for late July. High humidity will continue to push heat index values close to 100 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

We do have a cold front to the north of the ArkLaTex. This may be what triggers a few afternoon showers and storms, along with a south breeze off the Gulf and lingering tropical air. I don’t expect the coverage of rain to be very widespread, but more isolated to scattered in nature between noon and 7 p.m.

The front will approach the region Wednesday morning, so it is possible we may see a broken line of storms develop early in the day across the northern ArkLaTex. This line of storms will continue south through the morning and afternoon bringing a decent chance of rainfall to the rest of the region. At this point, severe weather doesn’t look likely, but a few storms could bring gusty wind and brief heavy rainfall.

It looks like we’ll be dry in most areas Thursday before the front finally moves through the region Friday into Saturday. Friday is looking like another day we’ll see a decent chance of thunderstorms.

One of the changes to the foreast today is it now looks like this front will move south of the ArkLaTex this weekend. I have lowered our chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, but the front will still be close enough to bring a few showers and storms mainly south of I-20.

Rainfall accumulations through Friday will be in the 1 to 2 inch range across the northern ArkLaTex, with most areas along and south of I-20 averaging an inch or less of rainfall.

If the front does wind up south of the region this will put us in a location behind the front that will enjoy a north breeze Saturday and Sunday. This dry north wind should bring a noticeable drop in humidity this weekend and help to lower our heat index temperatures as well.

