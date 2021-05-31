Warm and mostly dry Memorial Day, another rainy week expected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start out the week with enjoyable Memorial Day weather, but another front will stall over the region this week bringing daily rain showers and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday and continuing all the way through the weekend.

I can’t rule out any rain today across the I-30 corridor at some point today, but it looks like most of us should make it through the day without finding ourselves under any raindrops. You will notice an increase in cloud cover, with skies partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Tempeatures will feel great before noon as we will be near 60 degrees at sunrise, with highs winding up in the 70s and 80s this afternoon. For most of us, this will be a few degrees warmer than the weekend. Wind will gradually turn to the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour which will bring an increase in humidity later today as well.

We all wish we could get a few days of dry weather coming off the heavy rainfall throughout the month, but it doesn’t look like we’ll be that lucky. A cold front to our northwest has triggered a line of thunderstorms that is approaching the Dallas/Ft. Worth area this morning. This weakening line of storms may hold together long enough to send a few rain showers or an isolated storm into northeast Texas, Oklahoma, or Arkansas. Rain doesn’t look heavy and no severe weather is expected.

This cold front will stall over the ArkLaTex tomorrow and linger overhead throughout the week. While the mornings will be mostly dry and cloudy, temperatures warming into the 80s each day and the lingering front will help to focus scattered thunderstorms over the region each afternoon and evening through the weekend. Keep outdoor plans confined to the morning and the weather won’t give you too many headaches.

Forecast models are in fairly good agreement that accumulations through Sunday will average 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts. This won’t cause any widespread flooding issues, but this will keep lakes and rivers running near or in flood stage throughout the week. You can view the latest levels at: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/river-levels-and-forecasts/

Highs will generally stay in the upper 70s to mid-80s throughout the week, with overnight lows in the 80s.

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a few of the storms could bring high wind gusts Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in the ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook tomorrow, meaning widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but a strong storm or two is possible.