SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After several weeks of rainfall, dry air returns today bringing more sunshine and a slight but noticeable drop in humidity.

Comfortable morning followed by a warm afternoon Thursday: If you are able to get outside before 9 a.m. this morning you’ll enjoy temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Our wind has turned to the northeast, and this is pushing some of the humidity away from the ArkLaTex. Even though highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon, the drier air will make for a pleasant day. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Very isolated/spotty showers for some areas this afternoon: A small disturbance will pass through the ArkLaTex after the noon hour. Most of us won’t even notice it, but it will stir up a few clouds and there is some low-end potential for spotty showers to develop in northwest Louisiana south of I-20. Any accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Futurecast updated every hour

Cooler temperatures tonight: Overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid and upper 60s under clear skies tonight. These may be the coolest temperatures many of us have felt since mid-June. The comfortable nights and mornings will stay with us for at least the next week.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday: Some Gulf moisture will move into the ArkLaTex Saturday triggering a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. The chance for rain will be highest in Louisiana and Arkansas, but accumulations are expected to be light. If you have outdoor plans this weekend the rain should have little impact. Dry weather is expected Sunday.

A dry cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Monday further dropping our humidity and bringing comfortable September weather early next week. High pressure is expected to strengthen over the region next Wednesday through Friday likely returning our highs to the 90s.