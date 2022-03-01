SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have 4 days of heavenly weather across the ArkLaTex today through Friday, but we will pay for it with several days of rain late this weekend and into next week.

On this first day of March, the morning temperatures will have a bite, as we’ll be in the 30s at sunrise. High pressure will move east today, and that will turn our wind to the south which will bring the return of warmer Gulf air into the pattern. Highs are expected to be perfect, in the low 70s, with wind out of the southwest at 5 miles per hour.

You will notice a few more clouds today. These high-altitude clouds are blowing off a weather system over a thousand miles away in California. They won’t bring rain but they will give our skies a partly cloudy look today as well as tomorrow.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

We are locked into the warm and pleasant weather for the remainder of the week. Lows will generally be in the upper 30s and low 40s making for chilly mornings, but afternoon highs will continue to rise, into the mid-70s Wednesday through Friday, and into the low 80s this weekend.

A warm front is expected to move across the ArkLaTex Saturday, this will bring a surge in humidity which may bring an isolated shower or storm late Saturday, but outdoor activities look to be okay for now.

A strong cold front will arrive late Sunday, bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon into Monday. It’s too far out to get any clear indication of the severe weather threat, but it looks like some of the ingredients will be there for a strong or severe storm. We’ll keep you updated.

The chance of rain will increase as this front stalls across the ArkLaTex next Monday and Tuesday. This looks like a setup where we could see an inch or two of rain to help with drought conditions as well as ongoing burn bans.