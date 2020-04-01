Warm and pleasant Wednesday, rain and storms return Friday into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a cold morning a pleasant pattern will bring us sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon. Active weather is setting up for the late week period, through the weekend, and into next week as we’ll see multiple rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Take a jacket if you have to head outside this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the low and mid-40s. Wind is very light and will switch to the south as we move through the day. This south wind will bring us a warming trend that will push highs into the low and mid- 70s in most areas. These are normal temperatures for early April.

Wednesday forecast high temperautres


Expect mostly sunny skies this morning, with a few more clouds drifting through as we move into the afternoon and evening but there is no rain in the forecast for your Wednesday.

Clouds will continue to spill into the region tonight which will hold our temperatures in the low 50s. Rain chances are low tomorrow. but we may see a few late-day showers and isolated storms. There is an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has the severe weather threat southwest of the ArkLaTex, so no severe storms are expected.

Expect a few light lingering showers and storms Saturday, with highs continuing to run in the 70s. We’ll start out dry Sunday before an increasing chance of thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. The pattern is looking more favorable for a few strong storms early next week.

Given the multiple rounds of thunderstorms, we will likely see some 1 to 2-inch accumulations over the next 7 days, but due to the scattered nature of the storms we may avoid a heavy rain threat.

Rainfall accumulations through next Tuesday afternoon
Extended forecast

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 75° 55°

Thursday

74° / 60°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 74° 60°

Friday

73° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 73° 62°

Saturday

72° / 60°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 70% 72° 60°

Sunday

77° / 66°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 77° 66°

Monday

79° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 79° 70°

Tuesday

83° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

6 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

7 AM
Clear
0%
48°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

54°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

