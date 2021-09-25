Warm and sunny Sunday, several days of rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather will not get in the way of your enjoyment of the weekend, as we’ll have comfortable temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning, a warm and dry Sunday afternoon, and then at least 3 days of scattered thunderstorms next week.

High pressure continues to keep our weather warm and dry with low humidity. The low humidity will bring another mostly clear and comfortable night as temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60 after midnight.

Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

You shouldn’t expect many weather changes Sunday. After a cool morning, mostly sunny skies and a light south breeze will push highs into the upper and low 90s. Wind will remain light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Sunday forecast high temperatures

We will start to feel the humidity come back Monday into Monday night as a warm front begins moving out of the Gulf and across the ArkLaTex. This front will bring warmer morning temperatures next week and also a chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday.

An upper-level low will approach the ArkLaTex Wednesday, and this warm front/low-pressure combination will lead to scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Storms will bring gusty wind and lightning Tuesday through Thursday but the threat of organized severe weather is low. It also looks like the threat of heavy rain will be low with most areas averaging between .5″ to 1.5″ inches of rain.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through next Friday

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s while rain chances are highest Wednesday and Thursday, but this will be offset by higher humidity and warmer mornings, something we haven’t missed over the last week.