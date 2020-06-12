Warm and sunny weather continues through the weekend, heat rises next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The next few days will bring comfortable mornings and hot afternoons, thankfully the humidity will stay low through the weekend.

Sunrise temperatures will again be cool and comfortable in the 50s and low 60s this morning. Once the sun gets high in the sky it will warm us to near normal today, in the upper 80s and low 90s with a light northeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. The north wind will keep dry air moving across the region so humidity will remain low.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

High pressure is really starting to press down on the region which is squeezing us dry. We’ll see sunny skies for much of the day. There is some rain in Oklahoma, it won’t impact the ArkLaTex but we may see a few more afternoon clouds across the I-30 corridor today, where it will still remain mostly sunny and at times partly cloudy.

For the weekend get ready for sunshine and dry heat. One of the things that will be working in our favor is the continued low humidity. This will let overnight lows drop into the 60s, so the early mornings will bring heat relief and comfortable conditions to be outside.

Saturday morning sunrise temperatures

Afternoon highs will warm into the low and mid 90s with a light northeast breeze each day.

As we move into next week a south wind will return and that will start to increase our heat and humidity. We’ll likely see heat indicies at or above 100 degrees much of next week. This could lead to eventual heat advisories since we don’t have any rain or cold fronts to bring relief.

It appears we could see some rain return late next weekend and into the following week.

