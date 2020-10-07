Warm and sunny Wednesday, Hurricane Delta to bring main impacts to the ArkLaTex Friday through early Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our weather will begin to change rapidly in the next 48 hours as Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday.

Wednesday will not be impacted by Delta in any way. Sunrise temperatures will be cool, in the low 50s, with patchy to dense fog through 8 a.m. Once the sun is up any fog will lift quickly and high temperatures will make a dash for the mid and upper 80s. It will feel more like summer this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a very light northeast breeze.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Hurricane Delta is approaching the Yucatan, and will move into the Gulf Of Mexico today. Delta is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane, before weakening slightly. The timing of landfall along the Louisiana coast has moved up, with landfall now expected in central Louisiana Friday afternoon as a potential major Category 3 storm. The latest details and impact graphics can be seen below.

For the ArkLaTex, we will begin to see an increase in clouds overnight turning mostly cloudy Thursday. The outer bands of the storm may bring a few showers and storms, especially in east Texas and Louisiana at some point Thursday. No significant or severe weather is expected Thursday.

There remains some uncertainty with the forecast track for Delta, and any small change could have a significant impact on the weather we receive Friday.

The current track would bring an increasing chance of rain Friday morning, with the heaviest rainfall expected Friday afternoon into Friday night. Forecast rainfall accumulations range from 3 to 5 inches in Natchitoches Parish, to 1 to 2 inches in Shreveport, to less than an inch in Texarkana.

Weather Precition Center rainfall outlook

Wind is also a concern for locations south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center shows over a 50 percent chance of Tropical Storm Force winds (in excess of 40 miles per hour) near or in Sabine, Natchitoches, and Red River parishes. Tree and power line damage will be possible in these areas. Keep in mind, a track shift to the west which is still possible would put more of the ArkLaTex at risk for damaging wind and heavy rain. The forecast is still uncertain at this time.

Chance of Tropical Storm Force Wind Gusts

It looks like rain will wrap up quickly Saturday morning leaving us with clearing weather through the day Saturday and mostly sunny skies returning Sunday.

7 day forecast

