Warm and windy Thursday, cold front could bring a few severe storms by late afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be windy and warm for much of the day, before a late-day cold front brings a chance of thunderstorms to the northern ArkLaTex.

A few of the storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary severe weather threats. The risk will be highest along and north of I-30 where the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ in anticipation of scattered severe storms. This is a level 2 threat on the 1 to 5 scale.

Severe weather risk late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning

We will spend much of the day partly to mostly cloudy, and the majority of our counties and parishes will be dry through sunset. Futurecast shows rain pushing south into the I-20 corridor tonight into tomorrow.

It will be a warm and windy day ahead of the arriving cold front. Temperatures will be in the 60s at sunrise, and warm into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. A sustained southwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour is expected with wind gusts to 30 miles per hour at times this afternoon.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

The cold front will push further south into the I-20 corridor Friday. This will bring scattered rain showers for much of the day, and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two. No severe weather is expected Friday or through the upcoming weekend. Friday high temperatures will fall back into the 60s.

We may see a brief break in the rainfall early Saturday, but showers and isolated thunderstorms will pick up across the region Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

This pattern of scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue through much of next week as well as this warm front/cold front combo stalls near or north of the ArkLaTex. Rainfall accumulations will be in the 3 to 5-inch range along and north of I-30 through Wednesday including Texarkana, with 1 to 3-inch amounts through the I-30 corridor including Shreveport/Bossier. A flash flood threat could develop at some point over the next 7 to 10 days.

Rainfall accumulations through Wednesday eevening

Extended forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.