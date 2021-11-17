Warm and windy Wednesday, cold front arrives tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This will be the final day of our warm weather this week as a cold front will move in tonight and bring a return of Fall temperatures tomorrow.

It will be another windy and warm day. Winds are already out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour, and this warm air off the Gulf has replaced the cool air as your temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s at sunrise. As breezy as it was yesterday, wind speeds are expected to be even higher today with a sustained south and southwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour for much of the day, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the region through the late afternoon.

Lake Wind Advisory 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday

The warm south breeze and the occasional burst of sunshine should push our highs into the low 80s again, a few degrees short of record highs. The forecast high for Shreveport is 82° (record 84°), and the high for Texarkana will be near 80° (record 85°).

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex after sunset, but the ingredients are lacking for widespread rain or thunderstorms. Instead, we should see a few scattered showers and storms quickly move through the region late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will fall while you are sleeping and no severe weather is expected. Rainfall accumulations will be very light, less than a tenth of an inch in most areas.

We will wake up to Fall weather again tomorrow morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. A breezy north wind will pump cool and dry air into the region throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday, with wind-chill temperatures in the 50s throughout the day.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Going into Friday we may see some freezing temperatures across the ArkLaTex Friday morning, with lighter wind, but another cool day with highs to wrap up the week in the low 60s.

A warming trend will begin Saturday, it will be a great day, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 70 degrees.

Another weak cold front will move into the region Sunday. As it stands right now we should be dry in the morning, with temperatures remaining in the low 70s. There will be a chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening, so if you have outdoor plans late in the weekend try to push them towards Sunday morning. No severe weather is expected with this front but like tonight’s front, it will bring chilly and breezy weather to begin next week.

Looking at Thanksgiving, another cold front will approach Wednesday/Thursday, so it is possible we could have rain, thunderstorms, and a chilly Thanksgiving Day.