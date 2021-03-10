Warm and windy Wednesday, thunderstorms return this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm and breezy Spring weather pattern will continue today, we’ll likely see clouds thicken, wind gusts will be stronger than yesterday, and temperatures will have a good chance of reaching 80 degrees in east Texas and Louisiana.

Early day temperatures will be in the low 60s, with a noticeable south breeze. You might want something with long sleeves like a light jacket, but you can leave the thick winter coat at home today.

As temperatures begin to warm after sunrise wind speeds will increase to 15 miles per hour, with gusts out of the south between 20 and 30 miles per hour for much of the day. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for much of the region. Use caution if you are in a small craft today, as moderate to heavy chop will be possible on area lakes and rivers.

Despite an increase in clouds today, it will be quite warm. Highs will range from the mid-70s north, to the low 80s across much of Texas and Louisiana. This about 10 to 15 degrees above average for the date. A few light rain showers will be possible mainly across the northern ArkLaTex, but it won’t be measurable rain, only trace amounts today under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

The weather will remain consistent Thursday through Saturday, as we will stay mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Lows will be in the low 60s, and highs will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. The only change in the upcoming days will be an increasing chance of rain showers mainly north of I-30 along the Ouachita Mountains in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The big pattern change will occur late in the weekend as a cold front is forecast to move in Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms may arrive as soon as Saturday night, with rain and storms most widespread during the afternoon and evening Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center is maintaining a ‘slight risk’ severe weather outlook, meaning a few storms could be capable of damaging wind gusts or isolated tornadoes. Rainfall looks to average between half an inch and 1 inch, with slightly higher amounts north of I-30 where we could see accumulations Thursday through Saturday before the main round of rainfall Sunday.

Sunday severe weather risk

We will get a break from the rain Monday, but we’ll stay warm with highs in the 70s. An additional chance of rain is expected next Tuesday/Wednesday.