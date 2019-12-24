Warm conditions to continue for Christmas; rain returns for the weekend

Today is turning out to be a warm afternoon in the ArkLaTex. In some locations, temperatures have warmed into the middle 70s. The ridge of high pressure is centered right over the ArkLaTex. After sunset, temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Christmas Day is looking warm too. Highs will warm back into the lower 70s. As the ridge of high pressure moves eastward, clouds and moisture will increase as southwest flow increases in the upper atmosphere. A few rain showers will be possible for Friday.

Rain chances will increase for Saturday. An upper-level disturbance near California will push a cold front on Saturday night into Sunday morning. As of now, we are expecting any severe weather. Behind the front, highs will drop into the 50s and lower 60s for the last week in 2019.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.