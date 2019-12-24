Warm conditions to continue for Christmas; rain returns for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today is turning out to be a warm afternoon in the ArkLaTex. In some locations, temperatures have warmed into the middle 70s. The ridge of high pressure is centered right over the ArkLaTex. After sunset, temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Christmas Day is looking warm too. Highs will warm back into the lower 70s. As the ridge of high pressure moves eastward, clouds and moisture will increase as southwest flow increases in the upper atmosphere. A few rain showers will be possible for Friday.

Rain chances will increase for Saturday. An upper-level disturbance near California will push a cold front on Saturday night into Sunday morning. As of now, we are expecting any severe weather. Behind the front, highs will drop into the 50s and lower 60s for the last week in 2019.

The next seven days
The next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 48°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 72° 48°

Wednesday

72° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 72° 50°

Thursday

69° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 69° 56°

Friday

69° / 62°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 69° 62°

Saturday

72° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 72° 47°

Sunday

56° / 38°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 56° 38°

Monday

58° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 58° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

11 PM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

1 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

2 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

50°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories