The warming trend that we have witnessed over the past week will end Friday. A cold front will bring a slight chance of rain and much cooler temperatures Saturday. Warmer air returns next week with rain likely be the middle of the week.

A pleasantly warm Friday: Temperatures Thursday have been rather pleasant once again. We began the day with lows mainly in the 30s. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the 60s and low to middle 70s. We will experience the warmest day of the week Friday as a cold front enters the area. Lows Friday morning will be in the 40s over most of the area. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will soar into the low to middle 70s.

Cooler this weekend with a little rain: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Thursday night. Look for plenty of sunshine Friday with a few clouds late in the day over the northern half of the area. Colder air will begin to invade the area Friday night. Saturday is looking cloudy, rather windy, and much cooler. Highs Saturday will likely be more than 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It is possible that we could see a few areas of light rain mainly Saturday morning. The clouds will quickly move out of the area Saturday night with lows dipping into the 20s. The weekend will end with some sunshine as we begin another quick warming trend with highs returning to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Warmer air returns: That warming trend will continue through the middle of next week. By next Wednesday highs will warm back into the lower 70s. Overnight lows will warm from the 30s Monday to the upper 40s to lower 50s Wednesday.

Rain still looks promising for the middle of next week: Another rather strong disturbance will have much more moisture to work with as it approaches the area Wednesday. Look for rain to develop over the western half of the area late Wednesday. The rain will likely reach its peak Wednesday night and end from west to east during the day Thursday. We could see some decent rainfall totals as most models show that one to two inches of rain will be possible. Some locations could pick up more than two inches.



Drought conditions temporarily improve: The latest drought monitor issued today shows that last week’s one to two inches of rain did reduce the area of extreme drought conditions over the ArkLaTex. The problem is that we have been extremely dry since then with rather low humidity levels. Consequently, a number of burn bans are currently in effect in the ArkLaTex. Given that we will have to wait nearly a week to see beneficial rain. The number of burn bans could increase.