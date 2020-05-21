Warm front to bring warm and humid weather and slight rain chances Thursday, rainy pattern takes hold late this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front will move across the ArkLaTex today, bringing a return of heat in some areas, along with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

So far, so good this morning as we are mostly cloudy with temperatures comfortably in the 60s. We will see a little more sun break through today, and with a returning south breeze, temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s south of I-20, with another day in the upper 70s and low 80s in Arkansas/Oklahoma.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.



There is a complex of weakening thunderstorms to our west in Texas. The cool air outlflow associated with these storms may trigger some redevelopment of thunderstorms north of I-20 this afternoon and evening, especially with the warm front moving through the region. Storms aren’t expected to be severe but they will bring gusty winds and lightning.

A chance chance of rain and storms will continue Friday and Saturday. We aren’t in the severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center, but a few storms north of I-30 could be on the strong side if they develop late Friday.

If you have outdoor plans you might have to dodge a few raindrops Saturday, but we should have enough dry weather to take care of any outdoor errands and squeeze in some outdoor fun with the family.

Rain and thunderstorms will increase Sunday as an area of low pressure sets up to our west in Texas. This low will spin several rounds of rain and scattered storms through the ArkLaTex Sunday, into Memorial Day, and likly into the middle of next week. Lightning will be a major threat to boaters this weekend and into Memorial Day. A few storms could bring gusty winds as well.

The rainfall map is starting to light up with brighter colors, and most areas should expect to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain between now and next Wednesday. There will be spots that pick up 2 or more inches of rain.

