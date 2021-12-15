Warm, humid, and breezy today, thunderstorms return tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hard to believe it’s December as high temperatures will be almost 20 degrees above average today. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures this weekend, and several chances for rain in the upcoming days.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s this morning and it’s already turning breezy as wind speeds are out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. The south wind will continue to transport the humid Gulf air into the ArkLaTex today, which will make it feel muggy, and also very warm as highs will be in the upper 70s and possibly 80 degrees if we manage to see some sunshine.

Sunshine will be on short order today as it will be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the morning. The breezy south wind may help to pull some dry air down to the surface which may give us a few breaks in the clouds at times. We don’t have a trigger for rainfall but the humid and warm airmass may result in a few spotty showers with very light accumulations throughout the day.

A strong storm system will be rolling across Texas tonight and approaching the ArkLaTex early Thursday morning dragging a cold front near the I-30 corridor by daybreak. The front will stay just north of us which will keep the cold air away Thursday and Friday, and as temperatures warm into the 70s during the afternoon Thursday a brief window where ingredients come together for a strong/severe storm or two is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for the ArkLaTex, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible in the outlook area. High wind and hail will be the threats with any storms that are able to tap into the right ingredients.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon

The cold front will stay north of us Friday so it will be dry in most areas, staying breezy, humid, and warm as we’ll be near 80 degrees Friday afternoon.

This cold front will finally move through the ArkLaTex Saturday. The threat for severe weather is low but we will see widespread rainfall through the morning and early afternoon followed by temperatures falling into the 50s with a breezy north wind in the afternoon. It may not be the most comfortable day for outdoor activities. Rainfall accumulations today through Saturday will average 1 to 3 inches across the I-30 corridor with lighter accumulations south of I-20.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Saturday evening

The cold air will stick around Sunday with highs dropping into the low 50s, followed by another quick shot of rain early next week.