Warm, humid, and breezy Wednesday, thunderstorms and heavy rain tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a warm, humid, and windy Wednesday for the entire ArkLaTex, with the chance for rain and thunderstorms expected to increase tonight and tomorrow. We could see some spotty heavy rainfall tomorrow and a strong thunderstorm or two.

It is already warm this morning, as early day temperatures will be in the 70s with a steady south breeze of 10 miles per hour before 10 a.m. Given that it is already warm this morning, and we may see some pockets of sunshine today, high temperatures will make a charge into the mid and upper 80s, one of the warmest days so far in 2021. The record high in Shreveport is 92 degrees, so it looks like we will fall short of the record due to clouds passing through for much of the day. It will turn windy this afternoon with south wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. There is a Lake Wind Advisory for much of the region through 7 p.m., use caution if out on lakes and rivers today.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

There are thunderstorms ongoing to the west of the ArkLaTex in Texas and Oklahoma. This will keep clouds flowing through today, but we should see some sun as well. There is a slight chance of a stray rain shower popping up before 6 p.m., but most areas will be dry through this evening. Rain will increase tonight and tomorrow as our next cold front moves into the region.

Thunderstorms that move in this evening may bring some large hail, with a lesser threat for a damaging wind gust or two. The Storm Prediction Center has the northwest corner of Texas and Oklahoma in their ‘marginal’ and ‘slight’ risk outlooks through sunrise tomorrow. If we were to see any strong storms in these areas it would likely be overnight.

The threat for severe weather after sunrise Thursday will shift south into the remainder of the ArkLaTex. The ‘marginal risk’ outlook means 1 or 2 storms could be severe, with high wind or large hail being the primary threats. The front looks to bring steady and sometimes heavy rain into I-30 corridor including Texarkana throughout the morning Thursday. The front will shift south towards the I-20 corridor during the afternoon and evening. The rain will likely continue south of I-20 through early Friday morning.

We will need to be on the lookout for heavy rain in some areas. The heaviest rain may occur north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas Thursday morning. Futurecast is showing rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in sports. Be on the lookout for some flooded roadways if this occurs. Rainfall amounts will be lower through the I-20 corridor where we will still see the potential for an inch or two of rain.

Friday looks to be a decent day, with cooler and drier air lowering our highs into the 70s with some sunshine returning. The weekend is a bit of a question mark at this point. It looks like we will be dry Saturday morning but we may see some rain pop up later in the day. The chance for rain looks to increase Sunday as a disturbance moves across the Texas and Louisiana coast. We may see a few thunderstorms as well but any severe weather threat is uncertain at this time due to the uncertainty of the timing and extent of the rainfall.

We will start out next week warm and dry, but the Spring carousel of thunderstorms looks to return perhaps next Tuesday and Wednesday.