Warm pattern continues Friday and this weekend, a very slight chance for rain possible in the upcoming days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All good things with the weather pattern again Friday as we’ll enjoy a cool but not too cold morning, and another dry day before the chance for a few spotty rain showers returns this weekend and into next week.

If you are headed out the door before 9 a.m. grab something with sleeves as early morning temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will warm into the 70s by noon, with highs forecast to reach the mid and upper 70s with a light east wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

It looks like we will see a few passing clouds again today, but overall we will see a lot of sunshine as well. There is a disturbance moving east along the Louisiana coastline that will send some late day clouds into northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas, but we will not see any rain this evening. If you are headed out to any of the high school football games kick off temperatures will be in the 60s, and perhaps drop into the upper 50s for the second half.

For the weekend, we will likely see an increase in clouds bringing partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. We may see spotty or stray rain showers develop this weekend as well. If you have any outdoor plans this won’t be anything that I would consider a ‘washout’, but if you’re out enjoying a walk, hike, or grilling in the backyard you may have to dodge a few raindrops. In all likelihood, most of us will make it through the weekend without seeing any rain.

Next week a slow-moving cold front will approach the region Tuesday. Ahead of this, we warm into the 80s in some areas Monday and Tuesday before the front rolls in Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. This isn’t a strong cold front, so we may see a few showers and isolated storms, and temperatures will drop only a few degrees Wednesday behind the front.

This cold front should be the factor in what steers Tropical Depression/Storm/Hurricane Eta away from the Louisiana coast next week. Right now the National Hurricane Center track shows the uncertainty with this system as there is a large ‘cone of uncertainty’ on where Eta may wind up in the Gulf during the middle of the week. Check back for updates as forecast confidence will grow this weekend and early next week.

