SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a great Saturday across the ArkLaTex, and Sunday will be even better. A strong cold front will bring big changes next week, including a chance for some winter weather.
Lows tonight will drop into the 30s under clear skies.
A southwest wind will bring another warm day Sunday as high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s giving everyone a chance to be outdoors. Winds may be a bit gusty during the morning hours but settle during the afternoon.
A couple of upper-level lows will lead to a slight chance of showers as a cold front pushes through with very little change early in the week.
High pressure slides to our east and a southerly flow brings moisture and rising temperatures through midweek. An arctic cold front will drop south dragging a cold front across our area. Showers will develop across the ArkLaTex Wednesday ahead of the front and it appears that a frigid airmass behind the front will let temperatures rapidly fall below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The most likely area to get a winter mix would be southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas, and southwest Arkansas. However, at this point that is not a given. Thursday through the weekend may see some of the coldest temperatures of the season with highs in the 40s and lows in the teens and 20s.
Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play