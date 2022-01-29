SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a great Saturday across the ArkLaTex, and Sunday will be even better. A strong cold front will bring big changes next week, including a chance for some winter weather.

Lows tonight will drop into the 30s under clear skies.

A southwest wind will bring another warm day Sunday as high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s giving everyone a chance to be outdoors. Winds may be a bit gusty during the morning hours but settle during the afternoon.

A couple of upper-level lows will lead to a slight chance of showers as a cold front pushes through with very little change early in the week.

High pressure slides to our east and a southerly flow brings moisture and rising temperatures through midweek. An arctic cold front will drop south dragging a cold front across our area. Showers will develop across the ArkLaTex Wednesday ahead of the front and it appears that a frigid airmass behind the front will let temperatures rapidly fall below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The most likely area to get a winter mix would be southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas, and southwest Arkansas. However, at this point that is not a given. Thursday through the weekend may see some of the coldest temperatures of the season with highs in the 40s and lows in the teens and 20s.