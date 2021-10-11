Warm temperatures and a chance of rain stick around until the weekend

Above-normal temperatures and the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around through Friday.  A strong cold front could bring some of the coolest air of the season so far this weekend and early next week.

Monday has been a rather quiet day of weather around the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and clouds.  Temperatures began in the 60s and have warmed to the low to middle 80s.  Look for the above-normal temperatures to stick around through the rest of the workweek.  Temperatures Tuesday will begin in the low to middle 60s.  Daytime highs Tuesday will return to the low to middle 80s over most of the area.

The front that produced the weakening thunderstorms that moved through the area last night will move back to our north.  Futurecast shows that a few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday but most of the area will likely stay rather dry.  We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could move into the far northwestern corner of the area late Wednesday and Wednesday night.  

We will likely see our best chance of rain from Thursday through Friday as a strong cold front finally moves through the area.  As of right now, it doesn’t appear that we should see too many severe weather issues with this front.  However, we could see some rather heavy rain over the northwestern edge of the area.  Models are in pretty good agreement that we could see rainfall totals of one to over three inches. The rest of the area will see rain totals of less than an inch.

Much cooler air will invade the ArkLaTex this weekend behind the front.  Look for daytime highs to fall to the low to middle 70s.  Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.  We will likely settle into a dry and pleasant weather pattern through all of next week.  Enjoy!

-Todd Warren

