Warm temperatures and scattered thunderstorms to continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday’s cold front has pushed through most of the ArkLaTex. The front will stall to the south of the region. With daytime heating, we can expect more isolated to scattered showers and storms to develop. I believe the best chance of rain and storms will come in Northwest Louisiana, Southwest Arkansas, and Deep East Texas. Highs will be close to normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

In the tropics, we are watching two tropical waves in the Gulf of Mexico. The ArkLaTex will see impacts from both. The first tropical wave near Southeast Louisiana will lead to isolated showers and storms for the weekend. As of now, the wave will move to the southwest. However, we will still be close enough to the system to see some isolated showers and storms off it. The same goes for Sunday.

Next week, we will be following the next tropical wave in line. It is currently producing rain and storms in the Bahamas. As the tropical wave advances westward, it will lead to an active seabreeze and increase the moisture to produce scattered storms. With the higher rain chances next week, highs will drop to below normal readings in the middle and upper 80s. Lastly, we are following two more tropical waves off the African coast that has good chances to become tropical depressions soon.

