Warm temperatures continue with rain showers possible tonight into Friday

Today was a warm and breezy afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Highs warmed into the 60s and 70s. With the clouds in the place tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50s. A cold front will begin to move into range late tonight into Friday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A few rain showers will be possible on Friday. The best chance of rain will be in the northern parts of the ArkLaTex. As the system exits, a few breaks in the clouds will warm temperatures into the 60s and 70s. The weekend into next Monday will remain with highs into the 60s and 70s.

An arctic front will become our next weather maker for Tuesday. No severe weather is expected. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Monday and Tuesday. Monday, highs will warm into the 70s. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.