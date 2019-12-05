Warm temperatures continue with rain showers possible tonight into Friday

Today was a warm and breezy afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Highs warmed into the 60s and 70s. With the clouds in the place tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50s. A cold front will begin to move into range late tonight into Friday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A few rain showers will be possible on Friday. The best chance of rain will be in the northern parts of the ArkLaTex. As the system exits, a few breaks in the clouds will warm temperatures into the 60s and 70s. The weekend into next Monday will remain with highs into the 60s and 70s.

An arctic front will become our next weather maker for Tuesday. No severe weather is expected. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Monday and Tuesday. Monday, highs will warm into the 70s. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

The next seven days in Texarkana

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 72° 59°

Friday

68° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 68° 48°

Saturday

60° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 60° 45°

Sunday

66° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 66° 59°

Monday

77° / 47°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 77° 47°

Tuesday

51° / 35°
Periods of light rain
Periods of light rain 70% 51° 35°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 56° 36°

Hourly Forecast

63°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

