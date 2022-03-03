Temperatures will stay above normal until a cold front moves through the ArkLaTex late Sunday night and Monday. The front could bring some strong to severe storms. Cooler air returns for most of next week with limited rainfall.

Three more days of above-normal temperatures: Most of this week have seen high temperatures in the 70s. That will likely continue through the weekend. Thursday began with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the mid to upper 70s at most locations. Don’t expect too much change through the weekend. Temperatures at night will gradually warm up as the humidity increases over the area. Look for lows Friday morning to begin in the middle 40s. We will likely see lows in the 50s Saturday and the low to middle 60s Sunday. Daytime highs will remain more than ten degrees above normal. Highs Friday and Saturday will likely be in the mid to upper 70s. Highs Sunday will warm into the low to middle 80s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see dry weather Friday.. Look for a mostly clear sky tonight. We will begin Friday with lots of sunshine. That sunshine will likely begin to mix in with some clouds over the western half of the area. Clouds will increase Friday night. Expect a cloudy start to the weekend Saturday with a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Rain chances will stay low Saturday night and most of Sunday as the clouds will stick around. It will be a rather windy weekend. We will likely see the south wind increase to around 15 mph Saturday and 15 to 20 mph Sunday..

Cold front brings Sunday night storms: Our next cold front will move into the northern half of the area Sunday night and will bring some thunderstorms. There is a chance that some of these storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we have a slight severe weather risk. That means that if we do see severe weather, it will be scattered in nature. Damaging wind will likely be our biggest threat. An isolated tornado cannot be totally ruled out. The severe weather threat will quickly end Monday morning.

Cooler and mainly dry next week: Most models continue to show that most of next week is looking dry with cooler temperatures. As of right now, most models show ten-day rainfall totals of ½ to 1”. Once the cold front moves through the area Sunday night and Monday, we will see drier conditions for Tuesday. Models are now hinting that we will see a slight chance of rain Wednesday. Look for highs next week to mainly be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s and 40s. It is possible that we could dip close to freezing next weekend.