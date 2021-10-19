Warm temperatures return and stick around into next week

We will see above-normal temperatures return to the ArkLaTex that will linger into the first half of next week. Our next best chance of rain will return next Wednesday. Cooler air settles back into the area by the end of next week.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We got off to another rather chilly start with lows at most locations in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Look for the warming trend to continue through Thursday. It will not be nearly as cool Tuesday night as lows will be above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Look for daytime highs Wednesday afternoon to soar into the low to middle 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky over the area Tuesday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. A weak front will ease into the area Wednesday night. There is a very slight chance that it could squeeze out a few showers but most of the area will stay dry. Sunshine will likely return to most of the area Thursday.

Another weak disturbance will float over the area Friday. It is possible that we could see a little bit of rain from this system, but models are split on exactly the extent of any chance of rain. Look for a warm and dry weekend as the above-normal temperatures continue. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will warm to the low to middle 60s.

The warm temperatures will likely hang around until a stronger cold front moves into the area probably next Wednesday. It looks more promising that we will see a decent amount of rain with totals approaching an inch over mainly the northern half of the area. Amounts will probably be in the 1/2 to 1″ range over the southern half of the area. Heavier rain could be possible as you can see from the model example above. Most models are not as wet. It also appears that we could see some strong storms during the day Wednesday. We will know more about this possibility as we get closer to the event. Cooler air will finally return to our area by the end of next week. Highs behind this front will dip into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 50s.

-Todd Warren