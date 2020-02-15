Warm temperatures return for Sunday and Monday

Sunshine returned for all of Friday. However, the clouds made its return for Saturday. The clouds will continue to increase tonight. A weak disturbance could produce some rain late tonight and Sunday morning. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry.

Sunday and Monday, daytime highs will warm into the 70s. However, the above-average warmth will be short-lived. Monday night into Tuesday a slow-moving cold front will move into the ArkLaTex. The best opportunity for rain will fall Tuesday and Wednesday. Unlike earlier this week, we will not see as much rain. However, the grounds are saturated. It will not take much rain to cause some minor flooding.

Rain will move out for Thursday afternoon. Through Thursday, the ArkLaTex will see between 1-2 inches of rain. Sunshine will make its return for Friday. The latest information on areas and lakes can be found here.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

The next seven days

