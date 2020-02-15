Warm temperatures return for Sunday and Monday

Sunshine returned for all of Friday. However, the clouds made its return for Saturday. The clouds will continue to increase tonight. A weak disturbance could produce some rain late tonight and Sunday morning. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry.

Sunday and Monday, daytime highs will warm into the 70s. However, the above-average warmth will be short-lived. Monday night into Tuesday a slow-moving cold front will move into the ArkLaTex. The best opportunity for rain will fall Tuesday and Wednesday. Unlike earlier this week, we will not see as much rain. However, the grounds are saturated. It will not take much rain to cause some minor flooding.

Rain will move out for Thursday afternoon. Through Thursday, the ArkLaTex will see between 1-2 inches of rain. Sunshine will make its return for Friday. The latest information on areas and lakes can be found here.

The next seven days

Saturday

59° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 59° 50°

Sunday

69° / 55°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 69° 55°

Monday

71° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 71° 64°

Tuesday

70° / 45°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 70° 45°

Wednesday

52° / 38°
Showers
Showers 40% 52° 38°

Thursday

49° / 32°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 49° 32°

Friday

51° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 51° 39°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

