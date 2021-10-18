Warm temperatures return with very little rain for the next few weeks

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look for above-normal temperatures to return in the coming days with plenty of sunshine.  It appears that we will stay warm until our next best chance of rain arrives by the middle of next week.  

Monday has been another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. We got off to a rather chilly start with lows mainly in the mid to upper 40s.  Despite the cool start, temperatures this afternoon have returned to the mid to upper 70s. Warmer will be the theme in temperatures for the next several days.  Look for lows Tuesday morning to stay below normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  Daytime highs will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky tonight with a few high clouds streaming over our area.  We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday.  Expect a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night that will likely continue through Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

A very weak front will move through the area sometime Thursday.  A little bit of rain cannot be ruled out, but most of the area will likely stay dry.  This front will not bring much of a cool down.  Highs ahead of the front will likely warm into the middle 80s.  We will see lows return to the low to middle 60s.  Highs will likely remain in the low to middle 80s behind the front.  Overnight lows will briefly return to the 50s Friday but should return to the 60s this weekend and early next week.

It appears that our warm weather pattern could finally break by the end of next week.  A strong cold front could move through the area by the middle of next week and bring our next best chance of rain.  Don’t expect a lot of rain as models indicate that we will likely get less than ½” over most of the area.  It appears likely that October could end with below-normal rainfall for most of the area.

Temperatures behind the front will eventually return to more normal levels.  Lows will likely return to the 50s and daytime highs should return to the 70s.

-Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss