Warm temperatures stick around despite rain this weekend

Our streak of sunny weather is about to end. Temperatures will stay well above normal through the weekend. Expect a few periods of showers and thunderstorms this weekend with the heaviest rain Sunday night. Cooler air returns for much of next week.

Thursday was another mostly sunny and very warm day for this time of year. Temperatures began in the 40s and lower 50s and have warmed into the upper 70s. The above-normal temperatures will continue Friday and this weekend. Look for lows Friday morning to be warmer as we bottom out in the middle 50s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will warm into the middle 70s. We will probably stay above normal this weekend with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s and daytime highs in the middle 70s.

The warm temperatures will stick around despite the return of quite a few clouds. Futurecast shows the clouds increasing over the area Thursday night. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday. Expect a cloudy sky Friday night as scattered showers will move over much of the area. We will probably see the rain decrease some Saturday. The chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue Saturday night and Sunday, but the heaviest rain including a few thunderstorms will probably hold off until Sunday night as a cold front brings an end to our streak of spring-like temperatures.

Futurecast shows that from now through Monday morning we could see rainfall totals of ½ to 1” over much of the area. A few locations could see totals eclipse 1.5″. Most of this rain will fall Sunday night with the expected thunderstorms. Any severe weather threat is looking very low at this point.

Next week will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday. It will be much cooler as highs will only climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It still appears that we will see a few rounds of rain next week. Right now, the threat of rain is looking highest Tuesday night into Wednesday as well as next weekend. We could see another ½ to 1” during this period. Temperature next week will not be as warm, but will still be above normal. Look for highs to mainly be in the 60s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s.

-Todd Warren