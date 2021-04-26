Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Warm temperatures stick around despite the return of clouds and rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds will return to the ArkLaTex Monday night and will likely stick around until the weekend.  Showers with some thunder will return to parts of the area Tuesday.  All of the area will see showers and thunderstorms Thursday.  The upcoming weekend looks warm and dry.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began with lows in the 50s.  Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the low to middle 80s.  Temperatures will likely stay above normal around the area Tuesday despite lots of clouds.  Temperatures Tuesday morning will not be as cool.  We will likely see lows in the low to middle 60s.  Daytime highs will likely range from the upper 70s NW to the low to middle 80s elsewhere.

Futurecast shows that we will see clouds increase over the ArkLaTex Monday night.  Part of the area will see the return of some showers with some thunder. As of right now, it appears that the more northwest you live in our area, the better your chance of seeing rain will be.  Even though temperatures will be rather warm, the threat of severe weather is looking extremely low. The threat of rain will decrease Tuesday night and Wednesday.  We will continue to see lots of clouds Wednesday with only a slight chance for a few scattered showers.  Most of the area will stay dry.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

That will change Thursday as the main upper-level disturbance approaches from the west.  Showers and thunderstorms will increase during the day Thursday.  Models show that instability associated with this disturbance should be rather low so the severe weather threat should be very limited.   We will know more as Thursday approaches. 

It does appear promising that much of the area will see quite a bit of rain.  Models show that rainfall totals will likely be in the one to two-inch range for most of the area.  It is possible that we could see higher totals of two to four inches over the northern half of the area.  The rain will likely decrease Thursday night with only a slight chance for a lingering shower Friday.  

See your the weather pictures shared on the air and submit your own here!

The good news is that upper-level high pressure will build back over our area this weekend.  This will dry us out and keep us warm.  Look for highs this weekend to mainly be in the low to middle 80s.  Overnight lows will be in the cool 50s.  As the center of the upper ridge settles near our area early next week, we could see highs return to the mid to upper 80s.  Lows will warm into the low to middle 60s.  As of right now, it appears that most of next week could be dry.

–Todd Warren  

Click here for severe weather updates from our live severe weather blog.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss