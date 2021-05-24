Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Warm temperatures stick around with scattered thundershowers

A series of weak disturbances will bring some scattered showers and thundershowers for the next few days.  The Memorial Day weekend could begin with some rain Saturday.  Near or above-normal temperatures will stick around.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with some scattered showers around the area.  After lows Monday morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s, afternoon temperatures have eased into the low to middle 80s.  Look for the mild nights and warm days to stick around.  We will likely see lows Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 60s.  Highs Tuesday afternoon will likely return to the low to middle 80s.

Futurecast shows lots of clouds for the next few days with a little sunshine possibly mixing in.  We will continue to see the threat of some rain with some thunder.  Look for the coverage of the scattered showers to decrease Monday night.  We will see a few scattered t’showers Tuesday. Futurecast indicates that the best chance of rain Tuesday will be over the northwest half of the area.  The chance of the scattered shower or thundershower will continue Wednesday.

Severe weather is not expected and rainfall totals should be rather light since the disturbance causing the rain area rather weak.  Rainfall totals will likely stay below ½” over all of our area from now through Thursday.

The Memorial Day weekend will begin with another chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday. This disturbance also looks rather weak, so we shouldn’t see any severe weather or flooding issues. 

An area of upper-level high pressure is then expected to build over the southern US to close the weekend.  Temperatures in the week ahead will be rather warm at night and near or slightly above-normal during the day.  Highs will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s mixed in.  Overnight lows will mainly be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  The threat for the scattered shower or thunderstorm could return by the end of next week.  

–Todd Warren

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

