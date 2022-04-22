SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm and breezy weather pattern is expected through the weekend. A few raindrops will return to some areas Sunday, with everyone seeing rain and feeling cooler weather by Monday.

Temperatures will feel great if you’re able to get outside before 11 a.m. We’ll start out in the 60s in most areas, with a mix of morning clouds and sunshine. I do expect we’ll see more sun today than yesterday, so we should have highs easily reach the mid-80s. It will be breezy this afternoon with a steady south wind of 15 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

For the weekend, we will begin to see a few more clouds Saturday, but it appears all areas will remain dry for another day with highs in the mid-80s. The wind will increase a few miles per hour, and we could have wind gusts this weekend between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

A slow-moving cold front will approach the northern ArkLaTex Sunday morning. A few early-day rain showers will be possible across northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. This front will stay north of us throughout the day, but we could see a few showers develop in the warm air over the ArkLaTex during the afternoon as well.

FutureCast

Most of the rain will hold off until Sunday night and Monday when the cold front will make a slow trek through the ArkLaTex. The threat of severe weather looks very low, but the slow movement of the front will bring some decent rainfall. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible north of I-20, and about 1 inch of rain is possible in all other areas.

Expected rainfall Sunday and Monday

The drought update issued yesterday continues to show major improvement. Extreme and severe drought has been eliminated, with only a few pockets of abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions left over.

Current drought conditions

Temperatures will cool into the 70s Monday and Tuesday with the front turning out winds to the north and pushing all the humidity out of the region. It should feel great through Wednesday, with another warming trend arriving next Thursday and Friday.