Warm Tuesday with isolated showers and storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A dreary Monday is ongoing right now. Temperatures are mild in the 60s. The rain will continue to push to the east tonight. Rainfall amounts will remain light. Tonight, we will see lows dropping in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Late tonight, models continue to show a front attempting to reach the ArkLaTex. The front will stall north of our area. Additional rain showers and possible storms could occur for areas near Interstate 30. Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see isolated showers and storms around. For the areas we don’t see rain, highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Beginning Thursday, rain chances will slowly increase. I think better rain chances will occur for the northern parts of the ArkLaTex. Models are very uncertain on the arrival of our next cold front. The front will move in Friday or Saturday. The best chance of rain will fall on Friday and Saturday. Through the next seven days, the highest rain totals will fall across the northern parts of the ArkLaTex with several inches possible. Rain amounts near an inch or less will fall south of Interstate 20.

Rain totals next seven days

The next seven days

The next seven days

