Warm weather continues despite passing cold front

A weak cold front will move through the ArkLaTex tonight and Thursday but won’t bring much rain and will only pause the warming trend. Our next best chance of rain arrives by the middle of next week with cooler air to follow.

Wednesday has been a quiet weather day around the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Lows this morning were in the low to middle 50s. Temperatures this afternoon have soared well into the 80s. We will see above-normal temperatures once again Thursday. Look for lows Thursday morning to be in the low to middle 60s over most of the area. Daytime highs will likely return to the low to middle 80s.

A weak cold front will ease through the area Wednesday night and Thursday. Futurecast shows that we will likely see an increase in clouds as the front moves in. Rainfall is looking unlikely at this point. Expect clouds to give way to some sunshine for most of the area by Thursday afternoon. We will see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow night. While some models do show a slight chance of rain Thursday night and Friday. Futurecast, like most models, keeps us dry with a partly cloudy sky.

We will most likely stay dry until a rather strong cold front moves through the area sometime during the middle of next week. It looks like our best shot of rain will be sometime Wednesday. Thunderstorms are looking promising and severe weather will be possible. There is still some uncertainty as to how much rain will be possible. A blend of models shows that most of the area will receive anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain. Other models show that one to two inches will be possible.

Temperatures ahead of the front will stay well above normal. Lows will warm to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s once again possible. We should return to normal by the end of next week. Daytime highs will retreat to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

