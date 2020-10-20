Warm weather continues for the remainder of the week, the coldest air of Fall is on the way next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front will be moving away from the ArkLaTex today, carrying most of the rain north and leaving us with a warm and humid pattern for the remainder of the week. There is some heat relief on the way this weekend and next week.

Your Tuesday morning will begin with sunrise temperatures in the upper 60s, under mostly cloudy skies. It looks like the biggest concern on the roads will be patchy to dense fog. We are receiving reports of lowered visibility in all corners of the ArkLaTex. We could see this fog through 8 or 9 a.m.

We will likely see some morning rain showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two north of I-30. This would include Red River, McCurtain, Howard, Little River, Sevier, Hempstead, and Nevada counties. It looks like the rest of us will stay dry today with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. The warm front will be moving north carrying the rain towards Little Rock and away from us.

Temperatures today through Friday will be borderline hot, as highs will be in the low to mid-80s today, with a south breeze off the Gulf keeping our humidity running very high for October. Fear not, there is eventually some relief this weekend and next week.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s, not quite in record territory but only a few degrees off. Our next cold front will roll in late Friday into Saturday morning. We may see some light rain accompany the front Friday evening through Saturday morning, but we should rapidly dry out Saturday. Weekend highs will fall into the 70s with lower humidity as well.

It’s increasingly likely that our strongest cold front of the season is on the way Monday into early Tuesday of next week. Showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front on Monday. Right now it doesn’t look like we’ll see any significant severe weather, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. This cold front has the potential to drop highs into the 40s/50s by Tuesday, with overnight lows near freezing in some areas Tuesday night.

