Warm weather continues Friday and Saturday, widespread rain Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm and humid weather pattern will continue Friday and Saturday with rainfall mainly confined to the very northern edge of the ArkLaTex. A cold front will bring rain and isolated storms Sunday, the good news is the threat of severe weather is decreasing.

It will be another mostly cloudy to overcast morning with mild temperatures in the 60s. Radar is quiet at the moment, but we may see isolated rain showers develop today mainly along and north of I-30, generally the same areas that saw a few showers yesterday. The rest of us will sit under mostly cloudy skies with the occasional burst of sunshine through this afternoon.

High temperatures this afternoon will again reach the 70s and low 80s. You will feel a breeze as a south wind will be at a steady 10 miles per hour, but we will not have the windy/gusty conditions we have experienced over the past 48 hours. Humidity remains very high for mid-March as Gulf air continues to be drawn in ahead of a cold front that has become stationary just north of the ArkLaTex.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, we will have dry conditions for much of the day Saturday. We may continue to tap into the occasional rain shower along the I-30 corridor, with otherwise mostly cloudy and humid conditions and highs near 80 degrees.

An upper-low moving across Texas will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex Sunday morning. After being in the ‘bullseye’ of the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for the past few days, they are no longer including the ArkLaTex in their outlook for expected severe weather, as they believe the strongest storms will occur east of us. That said, if the storms are a little slower in moving in, we could have a few additional hours of daytime heating in Arkansas and Louisiana. I can’t rule out a damaging wind gust Sunday, but scattered severe storms and isolated tornadoes are not expected. Rainfall amounts will be less than 1 inch in all areas.

Sunday severe weather outlook

Dry air will take over Monday, but with a southwest breeze and sunshine, it will stay warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A warm front may bring a few showers by Tuesday afternoon, with a stronger cold front expected to move into the region Wednesday. We are now watching Wednesday for potential strong storms, but as we’ve seen this week, much can change between now and then. We should get back to ‘normal’ weather with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s by next Thursday and Friday.