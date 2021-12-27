Warm weather continues, thunderstorms return this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm and breezy weather will continue through New Year’s Day, but we do have 2 cold fronts on the way this week, one midweek, and another that could bring a chance of severe weather to begin 2022.

It will be a mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild morning with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We are seeing some light rain north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Breezy and warm will be the weather theme again today and for much of the week. Temperatures will wind up in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon which is a few degrees short of record highs for the date. Wind will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The chance of rain will remain very low today, but the cold front north of the ArkLaTex bringing a few showers into McCurtain County this morning may keep a slight chance of rain going in these same areas north of I-30 today. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy to overcast.

The atmosphere will continue to take on more humidity and the heavy air tomorrow will lead to a few scattered rain showers. The first of two cold fronts we are expecting this week will arrive Wednesday morning.

Rain and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, but any thunderstorms that develop in the afternoon will tap into the warm and humid air possibly allowing a few storms to bring high wind or hail. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in a ‘marginal risk’ outlook Wednesday, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday severe weather outlook

Temperatures will only drop a few degrees behind the front and we will be dry with highs in the 70s Thursday before the weather pattern ramps up Friday ahead of a stronger weekend cold front.

New Year’s Eve could bring a few rain showers, but no widespread or heavy rain is expected as of now.

A strong cold front will move into the ArkLaTex on New Year’s Day. There are a lot of questions with this front, most of them surrounding the timing of the rain which will be a major factor in if we see severe weather or not. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the Day 6 severe weather outlook, but we know the placement of the potential severe weather threat will change as confidence in the timing of the storm grows this week. Keep up with this forecast as Saturday has the potential to turn into a stormy day in which all severe weather hazards are possible.

Saturday (New Year’s Day) severe weather outlook

The cold air behind this front will bring quite the change late in the weekend as highs will drop into the 40s next Sunday.