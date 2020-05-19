Warm weather continues Tuesday, an isolated late-day strong/severe storm possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another warm day, with a few more clouds around Tuesday. A late day cold front could bring an isolates shower or storms mainly along and south of I-20 in east Texas and Louisiana. 1 or 2 storms could be capable of severe weather.

This morning it is slighly warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the low 60s. We have a few more clouds around, overall it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the morning. High temperatures will be in the 80s, with a few areas possible hitting 90 degrees.

Tuesday forecast highs

A cold front will move in this afternoon, being that it’s mid-May there isn’t any cold air with this system, but there will be enough energy to trigger a few isolated to scattered storms this afternoon into tonight. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting areas along and south of I-20 in their ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather. Thunderstorms will be capable of high wind and large hail, with a lesser threat for an isolated tornado.

Severe weather risk Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning

Futurecast is showing a few lingering showers and storms tomorrow mornign south of I-20. As of now we aren’t in the severe weather outlook Wednesday, but if any thunderstorms get going they may continue to bring a wind/hail threat.

The weather pattern will be on cruise control for the remainder of the week as highs will be in the 80s with slight rain chances (20 to 30%) each day through Friday.

Another slow moving area of low pressure will develop in Texas this weekend. Similar to last weekend the slow movement will bring a pattern favorable for several rounds of showers and storms Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day. It’s too far out to nail down any severe weather therat, but given the warm air, and shifting winds with the low we may see a few strong storms during this timeframe. The details will get ironed out as we move through the week. As of now the forecast models are showing most areas receiving less than 2 inches of rain through next Monday.

