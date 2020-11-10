Warm weather continues Tuesday, cold front to bring a chance of rain, cooler air drops in tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is taking its time moving across the Plains this morning, and it will move into the ArkLaTex later today. A few rain showers will accompany the front with a surge of cooler air on the way overnight. An alert for commuters this morning, we are seeing dense fog develop across much of the region.

Ahead of the cold front expect another mild/warm November morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s through noon, with highs forecast to reach the mid-70s north of I-30, the upper 70s in Texarkana, and around 80 degrees in Shreveport & Bossier. Wind will be light and out of the southwest, but turn to the northwest late in the day as the front passes through.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

While we do expect that there will be some rain developing along the front today, it may not be much. A narrow band of rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm may develop north of I-30 this morning.

1-hour radar loop

The front will roll through Texarkana late this morning, and Shreveport during the afternoon and evening. We may see a few lingering clouds tonight, but with dry air taking over behind the front we’ll see more sun on Veterans Day. Rainfall accumulations will be light, averaging less than a tenth of an inch in most areas.

The biggest impact this front will have is to bring cooler nights and mornings for the remainder of the week. Most areas will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight, with more sunshine Wednesday but cooler highs in the 60s and 70s. It looks like everyone will enjoy highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Tonight’s lows

There remains a lot of uncertainty with Tropical Storm Eta. It is expected to turn north today and approach the northern Gulf coast this weekend. Landfall could be anywhere from southeast Louisiana to the panhandle of Florida. It should weaken as it approaches the coast, but the slow movement will bring heavy rain this weekend somewhere along the coastline. As of now, we don’t expect any impacts to the ArkLaTex.

A cold front will pass through the ArkLaTex Saturday bringing the chance of a few showers and storms, but like today’s front, rainfall looks to be on the light side.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play