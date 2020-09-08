Warm weather continues Tuesday, mostly dry through Saturday with a pattern change late in the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will pick up slighlty higher rain chances in the upcoming days, but it looks like we will have to wait for any big weather changes until late in the upcoming weekend.

For your Tuesday, it will play out a lot like Monday. Following a comfortable morning with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s, we will warm into the low 90s in most areas this afternoon which is close to average for early September. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. There is no Heat Advisory today, but heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be near 100 degrees after the noon hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The ArkLaTex is sitting in area without any trigger for rain with the exception of the afternoon heat and humidity. Because of this, any rain will be very isolated today, and likely confined to areas south of I-20 in east Texas and northwest Louisiana. Skies will be mostly clear early and partly cloudy for much of the afternoon.

The very strong cold front we were once hoping would give us a taste of Fall, will stall north of the ArkLaTex Wednesday through Saturday. It will be tantalizingly close, but we will stay on the warm side of the front. The northern ArkLaTex may experience a run of high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s beginning tomorrow, with most locations along and south of I-20 remaining in the low 90s. We will see a slight increase in clouds, and perhaps a little more rain, but most of the showers and storms will stay to our northwest.

There won’t be many changes to the pattern because a strong upper-level low driving the cold front will stay to our west in the Four Corners area of the United States. As this low finally begins moving across the country this weekend it will help to drag the cold front through the region perhaps Sunday/Monday. This will bring an increasing chance of rain and some temperature and humidity relief early next week.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play