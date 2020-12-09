Warm weather continues Wednesday, near record highs tomorrow, rain returns Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunshine and a returning south breeze will bring warm weather Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front brings our next blast of rain and cooler air Friday.

While it will turn into a warm Wednesday afternoon, the air will have a bite to it again this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s. We are expecting another round of all-day sunshine, with the wind turning to the southwest which will warm our highs into the mid-70s, about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Wednesday afternoon forecast highs

For Thursday, it will be cold early, but temperatures may start out in the 40s which will give us a head-start in potentially warming into the upper 70s as the pattern will remain relatively unchanged. The record high in Shreveport is 78 degrees, and we could come close to tying or breaking that record.

Our next cold front will approach the region Friday morning and that will bring an end to the warm pattern. It looks like the majority of the rain will fall midday or later, but we may have a few showers or isolated storms before noon across the northern ArkLaTex. While we may have a few thunderstorms capable of a strong wind gust or two and small hail, no severe weather is expected at this point. Rain and thunderstorms will be most widespread through the afternoon and evening, with rain likely tapering off early Sunday morning.

We will definitely receive some much-needed rain with this system, as we will average about 1 inch in most areas, with isolated spots picking up between 1 to 2 inches of rain. Given the ongoing drought conditions no flooding is expected, but expect some messy roadways for the Friday afternoon/evening commute.

Potential rainfall accumulations Friday through early Saturday

Colder air will move in behind the front this weekend. We may see some persistent cloud cover that will hold high temperatures in the 50s. It’s now starting to look like we may see another system bring light rain Sunday, but the jury is still out on this one, but we have bumped up the chance for rain on Sunday.

7 day forecast