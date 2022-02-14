The warming trend that began Sunday will continue through Wednesday. A strong disturbance will bring a quick round of potentially severe thunderstorms Wednesday night. Dry weather returns this weekend with more rain possible for much of next week.

Pleasant Temperatures hang around for a few days: A warming trend began Sunday in the ArkLaTex and will continue through Wednesday. Temperatures Monday morning began in the 20s and lower 30s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures Monday night will not be as cold as we will see lows dip into the 30s and lower 40s. Daytime highs Tuesday will soar into the lower 70s for much of the area. Thanks to lots of clouds and a breezy south wind, lows Tuesday night will only fall into the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs Wednesday will return to the low to middle 70s. Cooler air will return to close the workweek.

Wednesday night severe weather?: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky over the ArkLaTex Monday night. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday night and will linger through Wednesday with a chance for some scattered showers. Thunderstorms will develop late Wednesday afternoon or evening well to the west of the ArkLaTex. A line of storms will approach the area from the west. Futurecast shows that it will likely enter the northwest corner of the area as soon as midnight and clear the southeast edge of the area by sunrise Thursday morning. Thursday will begin with lots of clouds and a few areas of rain. It will end with the return of some afternoon sunshine.

SPC Outlook: The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center still shows a slight severe weather risk. This means that we could see a few scattered reports of severe weather. Wind will likely be our biggest concern, but some hail and a tornado or two will be possible. We will know more about the extent of any tornado risk as we get closer to Wednesday.

Rainfall potential: Given how fast this disturbance will move across the area, models have greatly reduced the amount of rain projected for our area. As of right now, it appears that most of the area will see amounts of around ½” Given how dry we have been during the past few weeks, this will do little to ease our current drought conditions.





More rain next week with another warming trend: Fortunately, it appears that we could see a more extended period of rain next week. As of right now, it appears that we could see the threat of rain from next Monday night into next Thursday. The majority of longer-range models show that more than an inch of additional rain will be possible. We will begin another warming trend this weekend. Highs Friday will likely be in the 50s. We could return to 70 as soon as this Sunday with 80 degrees looking possible by the middle of next week. As of right now, I don’t see much of a severe weather threat with next week’s rain despite the warm temperatures. Stay Tuned!