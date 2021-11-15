Warm weather pattern through Wednesday, cooler end to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warming trend that began Sunday will continue today, we are expecting some great weather to start the week. It will turn breezy in the upcoming days with a cold front expected to bring a return to chilly Fall weather by the end of the week.

It will be a cool start to our Monday with sunrise temperatures in the 40s. A few high-altitude clouds are drifting through, but it will turn into a mostly sunny day. The sunshine and a light south breeze will warm highs into the 70s, many areas about 10 degrees above average for the date.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A breezy south wind will develop overnight and into Tuesday. This will start to bring Gulf air back into the region. The increase in clouds overnight will hold lows in the 50s, so it will be cool but not too cold Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will turn into a breezy, partly cloudy, and warm day. Highs are forecast to reach the low 80s with a south wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday will bring highs in the low 80s as well, and we could be in the record-high territory (mid-80s) in a few areas.

Our next cold front will put an end to the warm weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop Wednesday night with most of the rain coming to an end by mid-morning Thursday. The threat of severe weather looks low, and unfortunately, we won’t see much rain with this front as forecast accumulations are less than a tenth of an inch in most areas.

Expected rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning

A return to cooler Fall weather is expected behind the front with highs in the low 60s Thursday and Friday.

We have had a run of comfortable and dry weekends over the last month, but that may end this week as another cold front may bring a few showers and storms Sunday.