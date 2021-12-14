Warm weather returns today, rain and thunderstorms increase late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just when you get used to the cooler weather a warm front moves through the region and we are back on the temperature roller coaster as it will be unseasonably warm for the remainder of the week. A cold front that settles into the region will bring several days of rainfall beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend.

Tuesday sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. A few rain showers have moved across the region overnight, and we may see some early morning light rain along the I-30 corridor. It will turn into a mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm day with highs ranging from the upper 60s north of I-30, to the mid-70s in most areas. This is almost 15 degrees above average for the date. Wind will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The rain doesn’t have a lot of staying power today, but we may continue to see light rain showers develop mainly across the northern ArkLaTex where we are closer to the warm front. It will be an otherwise mostly cloudy day, and the clouds will be a permanent fixture for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the 70s, and little chance of any rainfall.

A cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex Thursday, and we will begin to see an increase in rain and scattered thunderstorms during the day across the I-30 corridor, with rain perhaps as far south as I-20 during the afternoon.

There will be a few ingredients for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday, mainly high wind and hail with any storms that manage to get going during the warmer afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook which means by definition 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible in the outlook area, but no widespread severe weather is expected.

Thursday severe weather outlook

This cold front will move north Friday leaving us on the warm, humid, and mainly dry side of the front. On Saturday an area of low pressure will finally kick the front south and through the remainder of the ArkLaTex. Rain and thunderstorms may be ongoing for much of the day, but the severe weather threat looks low. The northern ArkLaTex may see 1 to 3 inches of rain through the weekend which will be beneficial given this is where severe drought conditions are ongoing.

We may dry out slightly Sunday, but another shot of rain will roll in either Sunday or Monday of next week. Temperatures will drop with the front this weekend, into the 60s Saturday, and in the 50s next Sunday and Monday.