Warm Wednesday ahead; rain chances on the increase for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday turned out to be a really nice afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. You can expect temperatures to return to these levels for Wednesday. With winds returning to the south and clouds on the increase, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Highs for Wednesday
For many Wednesday will be a dry afternoon. However, it is possible to see a stray shower or storm develop. For Thursday, we will probably see the same. Rain and thunderstorm chances will pickup Thursday evening for the northern parts of the ArkLaTex. SPC placed the northern half of the ArkLaTex under a Marginal for seeing a strong or severe storm Wednesday and Thursday. The main threats will be gusty winds and large hail.

On Friday, we will see a cold front stall in the region. The best chance for rain will fall on Friday and Saturday. The upper low near California will move nearby to enhance the lift for showers and storms. Rain and storms will likely continue for Sunday and for parts of next week. Over the next seven days, the current storm track will keep the heaviest rain totals over the northern half of the ArkLaTex where several inches of rain are possible. Rain amounts will drop off some south of Interstate 20.

Next seven days
Next seven days in Texarkana

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 65°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 82° 65°

Friday

68° / 59°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 68° 59°

Saturday

77° / 63°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 77° 63°

Sunday

76° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 76° 63°

Monday

75° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

