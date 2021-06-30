Warm Wednesday, cold front to bring rain late Thursday into Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will see little change Wednesday, as we are on track to have high temperatures in the low 90s with spotty afternoon rainfall. The chance of rain and a few thunderstorms will increase late Thursday into Friday as a cold front settles into the region.

It should be an enjoyable morning again today, as we’ll be in the low to mid-70s at sunrise with partly cloudy skies, with the exception of East Texas where we may be overcast through the morning. It will be a quick warm-up with temperatures in the upper 80s by noon, with highs in the low 90s by 3 or 4 p.m. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High pressure continues to strengthen over the ArkLaTex, and the sinking air under this high will prevent any widespread or heavy rain from developing. The heat and humidity combined with an incoming sea breeze should be enough to trigger a few spotty or stray showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, but any rain will be short-lived and shouldn’t have any significant impacts today. If you don’t get caught under one of these stray showers it will otherwise be partly to mostly cloudy.

Thursday will start out mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures expected to be in the low 90s again, but we will begin to see the advertised cold front move in late Thursday afternoon and into the day Friday.

This front will bring scattered thunderstorms and pockets of rain to the northern ArkLaTex by Thursday afternoon/evening including the Texarkana area. After a few lingering showers Thursday night, the front will trigger an additional round of rain and thunderstorms Friday morning with rain lingering at times throughout the day. If you have outdoor plans Friday, there is a high chance you will see rain at some point. No severe weather is expected, but with any thunderstorms this time of the year frequent lightning and brief heavy rain will be possible. Rainfall accumulations between now and the 4th of July should average less than an inch in most areas.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Sunday

Speaking of the 4th of July, this cold front may bring some likable weather this weekend. Under the rain and clouds, Friday highs will drop into the 80s. It’s now looking like dewpoint temperatures behind the front will drop, an indication of dry air replacing the humidity. We may have a noticeable drop in humidity Saturday and for the 4th of July on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. This will actually feel pretty nice for early July.

The only fly in the ointment is the potential for some rain this weekend. The front will be south of us, but we will still be close enough to it to see a few scattered showers or thunderstorms mainly south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana.

This front will move back north as a warm front next week bringing scattered thunderstorms back to the entire ArkLaTex Monday and Tuesday.