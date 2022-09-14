SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather has been pleasant and dry so far this week, that will not change today, but the heat and humidity will build as we move into the weekend. There is little chance of any rainfall over the next 7 days.

A Large temperature swing from morning to afternoon today: It will be another cool morning with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s at sunrise. If you needed a jacket yesterday, take one with you this morning as the temperatures are nearly identical to Tuesday.

The dry weather we have enjoyed with the low humidity will continue today. Expect temperatures to reach the low 80s by lunchtime with highs in the 80s and low 90s this afternoon under sunny skies. Wind will be out of the east and southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, so the water conditions will be excellent on area lakes and rivers. Dewpoint temperatures, which is a measure of humidity will be between 55 and 60 degrees today, which is comfortable for September.

Humidity level today

If you’re enjoying these cooler nights and mornings we should have another ‘cool’ night with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Forecast low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Warmer with a surge in humidity in the upcoming days: While the low humidity will keep our mornings comfortable through at least Friday, the afternoons will be slightly warmer in the upcoming days. Expect highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday.

If we are going to see any rainfall over the next 7 days, it will come Saturday as a stronger south wind may help to push a few sea-breeze showers north from the coast into the ArkLaTex. I’m still not convinced this activity will be anything that brings measurable rainfall to the region, so I’ve left the weekend forecast dry for now.

With humidity increasing this weekend, and our temperatures in the low 90s, we will have a ‘heat index’ or ‘feels like’ temperature near 100 degrees. The unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for much of next week.