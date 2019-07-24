Warm Wednesday with low humidity.. heat and slight rain chances return this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are waking up to a perfect Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the low 60s, and we are in for another pleasant summer day.

After starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s, a north breeze will keep humidity and temperatures below normal as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Again today it will be comfortable in the shade, and warm under the sunshine.

Wednesday forecast highs

We may see some patchy fog around sunrise. The northwest flow at the upper levels will keep skies clear this morning and sunny this afternoon. It was breezy yesterday, but wind will be lighter today, out of the northeast at 8 to 12 miles per hour.

Of note, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring potential tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico. They are giving it a low chance at development, and the forecast models don’t show any movement towards the ArkLaTex, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes.

The below normal humidity and temperatures will continue Thursday with another cool and comfortable morning. We will start to get back to regularly scheduled summer Friday and Saturday as a returning south wind increases our humidity and highs will return to the low 90s.

We may see a few sea-breeze type showers across east Texas and Louisiana late this weekend, with scattered storms returning to the remainder of the region next Monday and Tuesday.

