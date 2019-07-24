Tracking the Tropics banner

Warm Wednesday with low humidity.. heat and slight rain chances return this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are waking up to a perfect Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the low 60s, and we are in for another pleasant summer day.

After starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s, a north breeze will keep humidity and temperatures below normal as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Again today it will be comfortable in the shade, and warm under the sunshine. 

Wednesday forecast highs

We may see some patchy fog around sunrise. The northwest flow at the upper levels will keep skies clear this morning and sunny this afternoon. It was breezy yesterday, but wind will be lighter today, out of the northeast at 8 to 12 miles per hour. 

Of note, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring potential tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico. They are giving it a low chance at development, and the forecast models don’t show any movement towards the ArkLaTex, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes.

The below normal humidity and temperatures will continue Thursday with another cool and comfortable morning. We will start to get back to regularly scheduled summer Friday and Saturday as a returning south wind increases our humidity and highs will return to the low 90s. 

We may see a few sea-breeze type showers across east Texas and Louisiana late this weekend, with scattered storms returning to the remainder of the region next Monday and Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 65°

Thursday

88° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 65°

Friday

91° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 70°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 72°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 73°

Monday

91° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 74°

Tuesday

88° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

6 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
1%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
3%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
3%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
4%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
5%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
5%
67°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out